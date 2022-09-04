With a significant anniversary approaching, here Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56 Foundation, keeps readers up to date with the charity's aims, events and future plans.

Matt said: "This is an important month for the 8:56 Foundation as it is the month the foundation was launched back in 2021.

"It also includes World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, where every year, organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.

LNF Charity of the Year logo (33140548)

"The foundation will be celebrating their birthday with a charity ball held at the Duke’s Head Hotel on September 9.

"The ball is a sell-out and the those lucky enough to get tickets can look forward a three course meal, cocktails, raffle, games and music by Jessie’s Ghost and DJ Zola from the Sounds of Soulful House."

Committee member Natasha Colman said: "We are all looking forward to the ball, it’s going to be special and the events team have done amazingly well to organise this amazing event.”

Nominations have been popular for the 8:56 Foundation for Lynn News charity of the year. (56667723)

"Team 8:56 is training hard for the Great Eastern Run on Sunday, October 16 aiming to bring people together through running, whilst raising awareness and sponsorship.

"Runners are encouraged to share events, stories, and tips to motivate each other.

"September’s Men’s Time event Jumpers for Goalposts is an opportunity to meet new people, socialise and play football.

Daniel Moore completed the Tour De Broads in August cycling 100 miles whilst raising funds and awareness for men’s mental health and the 8:56 Foundation. (photo supplied) (59041726)

"We would like to congratulate and thank Daniel Moore for completing the Tour De Broads on Sunday, August 21, cycling some 100 miles whilst raising funds and awareness for men’s mental health."