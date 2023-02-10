The Benjamin Foundation in Lynn supports young care leavers with the transition from leaving care to leading independent lives.

The transition from care into independent living is daunting without a family with financial support.

This is where the vital support of the charity comes in.

Ashleigh* is a care leaver and had been at an accommodation service for two years.

After significant effort all round, Ashleigh was eventually offered a flat.

It wasn’t in her preferred location but it was close to one of her family members so she decided to take the plunge and accept the property.

During Ashleigh’s transition from the supported accommodation to her new flat, tenancy support worker Anne-Monique became involved with her case.

Anne-Monique’s role is to support the young people through the charity’s tenancy support and rent deposit schemes as they move into independence, supporting them to understand and manage the responsibilities that come with independent living.

This includes support with administration, such as contacting the Department for Work and Pensions and the local council, contacting energy suppliers and setting up accounts, to many other aspects of independent living, such as budgeting.

During the extreme cold temperatures, many have been using more energy, and this includes the young people the charity supports.

Ashleigh contacted Anne-Monique as she was unable to keep her energy meter topped up enough to keep her flat warm, as she was topping up every day or two and it was depleting incredibly fast.

After some reassurance, Anne-Monique contacted Ashleigh’s local council and completed an application on her behalf for some financial support from the national housing support fund.

Within 24 hours, Ashleigh had received a lump sum of £400 into her bank account to help towards the cost of heating.

While Ashleigh lived at the supported accommodation centre, she enrolled onto a full-time college course.

When Ashleigh then moved to her flat, this meant she would have to get the bus to college and back.

While she was happy to make the journey, the cost of travel soon added up. Anne-Monique spoke to the job coach about a contribution towards her travel costs. Within a matter of days, Ashleigh had been awarded £40 to cover the cost of her first term’s travel

Ashleigh said of the charity:”I don’t want to lose your support, you’ve been really good and have really helped me out.”

Ashleigh has had support from The Benjamin Foundation in different forms for almost three years now.

The Foundation has a store on Broad Street in the Vancouver Quarter of the town centre and sells good quality second hand furniture, new white goods and new beds.

The profit the store generates helps to fund the work with local children, young people and families.

So supporting these stores means helping local, vulnerable young people too.

It really demonstrates the impact of these services as young people leaving care progress towards independent living.

*names have been changed to protect anonymity

Visit https://benjaminfoundation.co.uk/ for further information

