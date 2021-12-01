The founder of Lynn-based children's charity Little Discoverers, Katie Fisher, has finally received her British Empire Medal.

The head of a West Norfolk charity, which supports disabled children and their families, was recognised in the 2019 New Year Honours.

The pandemic put paid to the award ceremony until last week when Katie and others went to the Norfolk Club in Norwich where the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, made presentations on behalf of The Queen.

Katie Fisher BEM with her husband James and her sister Dr Elinor Back after the ceremony.

The BEM is awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community.

Katie founded West Norfolk School for Parents, later known as Little Discoverers, in 2002 and has chaired the charity since 2007.

After taking around two years to set up, the charity began to operate in January 2005.

On being recognised for her efforts, Mrs Fisher said: "I was very chuffed and surprised. My sister put me forward for it which was very nice as I do not expect to get these rewards."

Based at the old cricket pavilion at Lynnsport, Mrs Fisher's charity has been running three sessions a week for children with complex needs such as cerebral palsy, motor learning difficulties and delayed development.

She was joined at the presentations by her husband James and her sister Dr Elinor Back.