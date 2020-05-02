Founder of King's Lynn's Scotty's Little Soldiers to run 26.2 miles in May to support charity

The founder of a Lynn-based charity is set to run the distance of a marathon this month to raise funds to keep supporting bereaved Armed Forces children.

Nikki Scott, who gave birth just four months ago, has pledged to run 26.2 miles during May as part of Scotty's Little Soldiers' May Marathon challenge.

Although Nikki, of Wisbech, says she "hates" running, the money she raises will mean the charity she set up can continue to deliver support to its members throughout the coronavirus pandemic.