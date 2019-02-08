The founder of a men's grooming business based in Lynn which sells products worldwide described his entrepreneurial journey to those attending West Norfolk Business Breakfast meeting on Friday.

Richard Finney explained how Captain Fawcett Ltd, located on Hardwick Narrows Estate, began when he started making moustache wax in his kitchen. Since then new products have been developed which are exported to around 50 countries.

Nicole Risby, of Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "The audience was blown away by his brilliant speech and afterwards there was much discussion about his amazing story.

"He strongly encouraged staying loyal to your brand and ensuring that it has a story behind it, something which customers will remember."

Pictured at the West Norfolk Business Breakfast, from left, are Steve Palmer (WLP), Michael Baldwin (Bank House Hotel), Julie Gibson (Best Western Plus Knights Hill Hotel & Spa), Ben Handford (Naked Marketing Ltd), Richard Finney (Captain Fawcett Ltd), Mark Juniper (Ring Associates Ltd), and Colin Varley (West Norfolk Consultancy). MLNF-19PM02002

Captain Fawcett's is based on a character of that name who was an Edwardian explorer, whose trunk containing his gent's dressing case complete with oils and ointments was discovered in 1997.

