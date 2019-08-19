Four arrested after South Lynn fight

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of affray following a disturbance in Lynn on Thursday (August 15).

Police were called to Morston Drift in South Lynn shortly after 10.30pm following reports a number of men were involved in a fight.

Officers arrived on scene to find two men with head injuries and a third with broken glasses.

All three, aged 27, 35 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of affray.

A fourth man, aged 27, was also arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of affray.

All suspects were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Two received hospital treatment prior to being questioned.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Laura Hornigold at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101 quoting crime reference 36/57030/19.