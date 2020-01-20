Four arrested and 15 told to leave King's Lynn bus station, police say

More than a dozen people were ordered to leave Lynn's bus station, while four were also arrested at the scene, police have said.

Posting on social media yesterday (Sunday, January 19), King's Lynn Police said they were called to reports of anti-social behaviour at the bus station.

The post added: "15 persons given dispersal notices, four arrested and three bikes seized."

King's Lynn bus station.

It comes after Lee Anderton, community engagement officer for Lynn, had told the Lynn News last week that there has been a recent rise in anti-social behaviour in the town.

He said more officers had been deployed on the streets of Lynn as a result.

The social media post by police yesterday described it as a "busy shift".

