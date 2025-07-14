Four people were arrested and dozens more banned from town centre during Festival Too’s final weekend.

Police have been patrolling Lynn’s free festival for the last couple of weeks, making sure the event stays safe for music-lovers to enjoy.

As a result, four people were arrested and another 36 were prohibited from entering the town centre for 48 hours due to anti-social behaviour this weekend.

Four arrests were made and 36 people were banned from the town centre: Picture: Ian Ward

Two arrests were made on Friday, which included one person who breached their dispersal order and another for being drunk and disorderly.

Another person was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on Saturday.

In each of these cases, they were charged and are due to appear in court.

The final arrest was also made on Saturday for assault, which resulted in the suspect being bailed while enquiries take place.

Insp Ben Jarvis said: “While this number of interventions may seem high, it’s actually one of the lowest numbers of arrests we’ve had in recent years.

“This shows that our early intervention model is working to help keep people safe.

“Those who were issued dispersal orders will be assessed and escalated through the anti-social behaviour intervention model to prevent further unacceptable behaviour.

“This once again highlights the importance of people taking responsibility for their own actions and behaving in a way that allows everyone to enjoy the festival.”