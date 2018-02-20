Four arrested following trouble near King’s Lynn Mart

Four people were arrested on Friday following disorder near to the Mart in Lynn.

Police said the four people, who are males of varying ages, were arrested on Saturday following enquiries into the incident which happened on Friday evening.

Reports suggested that up to 30 people had been involved in the incident on the Tuesday Market Place.

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account on Saturday said: “Four males of varying ages have been arrested following disorder at the Mart on Friday night, more arrests to follow.”

But speaking to the Lynn News yesterday, a police officer said there had been no further arrests regarding the incident.

She said the four people arrested for affray had all been released on bail.

The annual Mart fun fair opened in Lynn on Wednesday last week and will remain in the town until this Saturday.