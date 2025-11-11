Four people have been arrested following a robbery which left a teenager requiring treatment in hospital.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm last night, along an alleyway off Tennyson Avenue in Lynn.

The teenager suffered injuries to his hand and bruising to his head when he was approached by a group of men who stole his phone and some cash.

Four people have been arrested after a robbery last night. Picture: iStock

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Officers have since arrested two men aged in their late teens, one man in his 20s, and a juvenile on suspicion of robbery.

They have been taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary by phoning 101, quoting reference 499 of November 10.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.