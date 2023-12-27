Four babies became the greatest gift of all after being born in Lynn’s hospital on Christmas Day.

Parents and staff celebrated December 25 in style after the youngsters were delivered on the big day.

Jaclyn Pearce, from Wisbech, was among the new mothers.

Jaclyn and baby Leonard after he was born at Lynn's hospital on Christmas Day. Picture: QEH

She welcomed the arrival of her first child – baby Leonard Gartside – who was delivered at 8.59am weighing 7lb 7oz.

Jaclyn said: “I am so happy. He was a little late (due on 13 December), so I wasn’t expecting a Christmas Day baby but it’s amazing.”

A hospital spokeperson said: “On behalf of everyone at the QEH congratulations to these new parents and their families a on their festive new arrivals and we wish them a very happy new year.”