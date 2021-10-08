Home   News   Article

Four charged with drug supply conspiracy following search of King's Lynn home

Three men and a woman will appear in court next month charged with conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine following a police operation in North Lynn.

Officers say that the charges followed a search of a property in Alice Fisher Crescent last Thursday.

Cash, mobile phones and a small quantity of cannabis were seized during the incident.

In a statement released a short time ago, Norfolk Police said three men will appear before Norwich Crown Court on November 1, charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

They are Christopher Gray, 45, of St Faith's Drive, Gaywood, 21-year-old Tyrone Gray and 19-year-old Christopher Gray Jnr, both of Alice Fisher Crescent, North Lynn.

Helen Cook, 41, also of Alice Fisher Crescent, North Lynn, will appear before Lynn magistrates on November 4 on the same charges. All four defendants are currently on bail.

