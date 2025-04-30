Home   News   Article

Multiple fire crews sent to battle blaze on St Faith’s Drive in Gaywood, King’s Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 15:42, 30 April 2025

Four fire crews were sent to battle a blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Appliances from North Lynn, South Lynn, Sandringham, and Terrington – as well as the aerial ladder platform from North Lynn – were sent to a property on St Faith’s Drive in Gaywood at 12.28am.

Crews used main and hose reel jets, while wearing breathing apparatus, to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were called in the early hours. Picture: iStock
A thermal image camera was used to check for hotspots, with the incident drawing to a close at 1.20am.

