Multiple fire crews sent to battle blaze on St Faith’s Drive in Gaywood, King’s Lynn
Published: 15:42, 30 April 2025
Four fire crews were sent to battle a blaze in the early hours of this morning.
Appliances from North Lynn, South Lynn, Sandringham, and Terrington – as well as the aerial ladder platform from North Lynn – were sent to a property on St Faith’s Drive in Gaywood at 12.28am.
Crews used main and hose reel jets, while wearing breathing apparatus, to extinguish the fire.
A thermal image camera was used to check for hotspots, with the incident drawing to a close at 1.20am.