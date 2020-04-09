Four found guilty of breaching Covid-19 restrictions after King's Lynn supermarket theft

Four people have been found guilty of breaching Covid-19 restrictions after a theft from a supermarket in Lynn.

Officers were called to reports of the shoplift of high value alcohol and other goods at Sainsbury's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate on Monday at about 7.45pm.

Three men and a woman were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

GV Sainsbury's Store Hardwick Industrial Estate, King's Lynn. (33265459)

Officers suspected they had also been breaching Covid-19 restrictions under the Coronavirus Act 2020, and they were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The four suspects appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, April 8) via video link for sentencing, after pleading guilty to a number of charges.

Scarlett Harvey, aged 29, of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough was found guilty of theft, possession of a class C controlled drug, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period – contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4 2020.

She was also found guilty of breaching a community order, and a suspended sentence order.

She was subsequently sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment.

Anton Oakley, aged 31, of Redmile Walk, Peterborough was found guilty of four counts of possession of a controlled drug, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period – contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4 2020.

He was also found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, without insurance or an MOT, and for failing to provide a sample at the roadside.

Oakley was sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment.

Junior Modest, aged 46, of Crabtree, Peterborough was found guilty of theft, and for contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period – contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4 2020.

He was given a six-week community order with an electronically monitored curfew, fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £117.

Tanveer Bashir, aged 39, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough was found guilty of contravening a requirement as to the restriction of movement during the emergency period – contrary to regulations of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 on April 4 2020.

He was subsequently fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs totalling £117.