Four generations of a family have helped to celebrate a great grandma’s 100th birthday.

Edith Reed, of Gaywood, was joined by more than 80 people for her party at the masonic centre in North Lynn on Saturday.

Edith’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were there, alongside friends and family.

Edith Reed celebrating her 100th birthday with her children and grandchildren. Pictures: Ian Burt

Son David Reed said his mum, who has lived in Gaywood almost all her life, was “over the moon” to get a birthday card from King Charles.

Edith didn’t want presents and asked for donations instead for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, and £320 was raised.

