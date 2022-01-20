Four held after shop theft operation

Police in Lynn say they have made several arrests, and recovered thousands of pounds worth of stock, during an operation targeting shop thefts.

Details were released in a post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed last night.

It said: "4 adults arrested and over £2500 worth of stock returned to town centre stores whilst out and about on our current Priority Policing area."

Some of the stock recovered during an operation by police in Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police Twitter (54380017)

The post also included the hashtag #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek for a campaign which aims to recognise the role of neighbourhood officers and volunteer staff.

News of the operation emerged ahead of the latest meeting of Lynn's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel, where residents are given the chance to raise matters of concern and local policing priorities are set.