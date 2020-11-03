Increasing demand on emergency services at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has led to a slip in its four-hour performance.

Almost 80 per cent of patients attending A&E in September were either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In July it was almost 85 per cent and in June it stood at 90.52 per cent. The dip then was put down to the emergency department returning to pre-Covid levels of activity.

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (35995277)

The operational standard is at least 95 per cent.

In a report to today's QEH Trust board meeting, chief executive Caroline Shaw said: "Four-hour performance in September was 79.34 per cent compared to 87.14 per cent in August with demand on our emergency services increasing."

And ambulance handover within 15 minutes has decreased from 41.04 per cent in August to 33.71 per cent in September.

Meanwhile, there were five incidents of patients waiting on trolley beds for 12 hours in September - four who were awaiting admission to a mental health facility and one with a delayed transfer to a neurosurgical centre.

Another performance which has struggled under the pressure is the 18-week referral to treatment requirement. In September it was 63.2 per cent, compared to the standard of 92 per cent.

In better news, the rates of pregnant women having Caesarean sections remain the lowest in the region. Work is ongoing to reduce the rates further.

Also QEH has achieved the recruitment of more than 1,000 patients into research trials in September 2020. As a result, the target for next year has been increased to 1,200 patients.

Mrs Shaw updated the board on the trust's annual flu vaccination programme.

She said 62 per cent of frontline staff and 61 per cent of staff overall had had the jab, making QEH the top acute trust in the region for this.

"This is fantastic news as the flu jab will help to protect both our patients and staff," she added. "We will be continuing our flu campaign in November to reach our target of getting at least 90 per cent of staff vaccinated."

Trust chairman Steve Barnett said November is expected to be a very busy month with the receipt of Care Quality Commission inspection reports, the former BMI Sandringham Hospital becoming operational under the management of QEH, and the announcement of the next steps in the trust's campaign to procure a new hospital.