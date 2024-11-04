Four people were injured at a popular free fireworks display in Lynn on Friday evening, after a rocket set off by a member of the public exploded in a crowded area.

A firework - which was not one from the main Fawkes in The Walks display - entered the crowd shortly after the display had finished.

More than 20,000 people attended the event, which saw the display start at 8pm.

Four people were injured after the fireworks at Fawkes in the Walks. Picture: Ian Burt

Four people received treatment for minor injuries by the onsite doctor and paramedics, and they were allowed to leave the park shortly after.

Police have confirmed that they are still investigating the incident and are appealing for information.

They said that the victims were treated for neck and hand injuries.

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council, which organises Fawkes in The Walks, said: “We're aware that a firework entered the crowd last night which was not one from our Fawkes in the Walks display.

“Our doctor and paramedics attended to four people in the park. Each received treatment for minor injuries and were thankfully able to leave the park afterwards.

“Although we make a great effort each year to discourage fireworks or sparklers in the park, the firework that entered the crowd was from a property outside our event. Thankfully we had sufficient experts on hand to deal with this.

“Our thoughts are with the four who were injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78256/24.