A Lynn woman and her beloved four-legged friend were handed an award at Crufts.

Stacey Watkins was Best of Breed winner at Crufts with her Eurasier dog Blue at the NEC Birmingham.

They were crowned winners last Friday, the second day of Crufts.

Stacey Watkins from Lynn with Blue, a Eurasier, which was the Best of Breed winner. Picture: BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Blue is a spitz-type breed of dog that originated in Germany. He is a medium-sized dog with a thick, medium-long coat.

Characteristics linked to Blue’s breed include being confident, calm and well-balanced.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged friends into the NEC Birmingham from March 6-9, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.