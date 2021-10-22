Four men have appeared in court accused of being involved in serious disorder in Lynn.

Nathan Seaman, 28, faces the most serious charge - grievous bodily harm with intent to Daniel Robinson following the incident in a pub on June 29 this year.

That matter can only be dealt with by a judge and jury.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (51811021)

Magistrates in Lynn yesterday sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on November 18.

Seaman, of Spring Sedge, North Lynn, also faces a charge of affray.

Robinson, 36, and Brandon Richardson, 22, pleaded guilty to affray.

Both defendants, of the same address in Wallington Avenue, North Shields, Tyne and Wear, were committed for sentence at the crown court on November 18.

Charles Ward, 29, of Leonard Close, Gaywood, is also accused of affray and gave no indication of plea. His case was sent for trial at the crown court.

All four men were granted unconditional bail until their next hearings.