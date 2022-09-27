Officers investigating a stabbing in King’s Lynn have made a further four arrests.

The incident took place in Lowfield, Fairstead in the early hours of Saturday morning - with a man in his 30s being injured in the assault.

A 17-year-old male was originally arrested in connection with the assault and has been released on bail - and now a further four arrests have been made.

Forensics at the scene over the weekend

Made yesterday morning (Monday), those taken into custody were two 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men.

They were all questioned at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Following the assault, emergency services attended and the man attacked was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.