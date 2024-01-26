A nationally acclaimed clinical research specialist, a senior local police leader, a key figure in Norfolk Football Association, and a stalwart of the county’s charitable and voluntary sector have all been enlisted to further strengthen the Board of Directors at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr William van’t Hoff has been appointed a Non-Executive Director, succeeding the Rev Dr Ian Mack who stepped down from the Board in September after four years of service.

Daniel Childerhouse, Gabriel Evbota BEM and Jason Selvarajah were also appointed as directors.

William is a clinical academic who served as a Paediatric Nephrologist (kidney specialist) at Great Ormond Street Hospital alongside several regional and national clinical and research leadership roles.

In early 2020 he was appointed as Chief Executive of the National Institute for Health Research’s Clinical Research Network (NIHR CRN), a role he retired from last year having led the organisation through Covid and delivering the research response to the pandemic.

Some of his earlier positions include Chair of the Joint Medicines Committee at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, NIHR National Co-Director of the Medicines for Children Research Network and NIHR Director for NHS Engagement.

In a concerted move by Chris Lawrence, the Chair of the QEHKL Foundation Trust, to enhance the skills mix, diversity, and breadth of local expertise, three Associate Non-Executive Directors have also been appointed to the Board for the first time.

Chris said: “These appointments are hugely welcome. Each individual brings a wealth of knowledge, experiences and important insights to our Board further strengthening our organisation as we meet the challenges of delivering high quality and better joined-up healthcare care to our patients and communities we serve.”

Daniel Childerhouse is Chief Executive of Future Projects, a charity provider of specialist education and support services.

Daniel holds a number of local board and network positions in the third sector. These include Chair of the Pathways Homelessness Consortium, and Member of Norfolk Good Economy Network, Norfolk Homelessness Solutions Forum, and Norwich Health and Wellbeing Board.

He is also Co-Founder of the Living Wage Norwich Charity and Great Yarmouth and Waveney VCSE Group.

Gabriel Evbota (BEM) is the Customer Engagement Manager at HM Treasury.

He joined the organisation in 2001 and progressed through increasingly senior roles to his current position in 2018.

He is also Chair of the Norfolk FA Inclusion Strategy Advisory Group and an Independent Member of the Norfolk FA Disciplinary Board.

Between 2019 and 2023, he was Chair of the Norwich District Sunday League.

Gabriel spent his earlier career in roles at the Office of Government Commerce and HM Customs and Excise. He was awarded the British Empire Medal in January 2019 for public and voluntary service in Norfolk.

Jason Selvarajah moved to Norfolk in 2000 and has held various leadership roles within Policing.

Until recently he was Chair of the Ethnic Minority Police Association and remains an advisor.

He is also a National Executive Committee Member of the National Black Police Association and has a passion for diversity, equality and inclusion.