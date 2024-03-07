Four people who were charged in connection with assaults in Lynn over the weekend have been bailed.

It comes after police were called to a fight involving a group of people on Littleport Street at around 4am on Sunday, which left one man seriously injured.

Detectives believe this incident was linked to two others. One happened at 3.48pm on Saturday when a man was attacked and injured with a knife at Millfleet Court.

Police on the scene of the fight which closed the A148 Littleport Street/Gaywood Road in Lynn near the Hob in the Well on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

On Sunday at 8.13am, another man was assaulted on Blackfriars Road. Both victims of these incidents suffered serious – but not life-threatening – injuries and were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Nathan Roberts, 23, of Gaywood Road, Lynn, was charged with assault (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident in Blackfriars Road.

Georgia McGregor, 26, of Dodmans Court in Lynn, was charged with assault and robbery in connection with the same incident.

Detectives believe the Littleport Street incident is connected to two others that happened in Lynn over the weekend

Ben Mallet, 21, from Wymondham, was charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident in Milfleet Court.

Lewis Mitchell, 21, of Dodmans Close, Lynn, was charged with assault in connection with the Milfleet Court and Blackfriars Road incidents.

All four were remanded in police custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Following this hearing, they were bailed until April 3.

Five men in their 20s and two women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s, were all arrested on suspicion of assault following the Littleport Street incident and were taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All have been released on bail to appear at Lynn Police Investigation Centre on April 3.

On Tuesday, Insp Ben Jarvis said: "Following these incidents, police patrols will continue in the area. Whilst of course these are distressing and serious incidents, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to these incidents.

“I would also reiterate that if anyone has any further information, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online by quoting reference: 36/14580/24.

Got a story for the Lynn News? Email: newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk