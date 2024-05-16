Four teenagers have been charged in connection with a break-in at a business in town which took place last year.

A series of burglaries and criminal damages took place around the Nar Ouse area of Lynn in July and October last year.

Conner Bruce, 18, of Beloe Crescent has been charged with four counts of criminal damage and 5 counts of burglary.

Police have charged the four teenagers. (picture: stock image)

Enrikas Rizgis,18, of Saddlebow Road has been charged with three counts of criminal damage and four counts of burglary.

A teenage boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with three counts of criminal damage and four counts of burglary.

Another teenage boy has been charged with five counts of criminal damage and six counts of burglary.

The incidents took place at a premises on Innovation Drive in Lynn on July 24 last year, a building site on Nar Ouse Way on July 27 and October 3-6 last year.

All have been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates Court on June 13.