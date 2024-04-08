Four people who were believed to be involved in a weekend of crime in Lynn will face trial after being accused of committing several offences.

Police were called to a fight involving a group of people on Littleport Street in Lynn at around 4am on Sunday, March 3, where one man was left seriously injured.

The road was closed for more than 36 hours while police were investigating.

Police on the scene of an incident which closed the A148 Littleport Street/Gaywood Road in Lynn near the Hob in the Well on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

Police believed the incident was linked to two assaults which took place the day before, which left two men with serious injuries at Millfleet Court.

Ben Mallet, Lewis Mitchell, Nathan Roberts and Georgia McGregor all appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday where they entered a number of pleas to different offences.

Mitchell, Mallet and Roberts all denied committing robbery.

Mallet, 21, from Wymondham, also denied wounding somebody with intent and having an offensive weapon in his possession.

McGregor and Mitchell, 21, of Dodmans Close in Lynn, denied causing grievous bodily harm, but McGregor, 26, of Dodmans Court in Lynn, admitted to a similar lesser offence without intent.

Roberts, 23, of Gaywood Road in Lynn, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

McGregor, Mitchell and Roberts all denied another offence of robbery.

A total of seven people were originally arrested following the brawl.

All four will remain on remand until a trial, which will take place at Norwich Crown Court on September 2.