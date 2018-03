Four TVs are among the items stolen in a burglary in Heacham this week.

Police said a property in Folgate Road was broken into between 5pm on Wednesday and 9.30am on Thursday.

Officers said three games consoles, jewellery and a Sky HD box were also taken.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.