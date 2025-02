Four vehicles were involved in a crash on a busy town road this morning - with two people taken to hospital.

Police were called at 10.34am to the crash on Blackfriars Road in Lynn.

Two people were checked over at the scene by paramedics and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crash took place on Blackfriars Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The road was reopened by 12.13pm.