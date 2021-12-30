Home   News   Article

Four vehicle crash shuts A47 at King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
Published: 13:00, 30 December 2021
 | Updated: 14:26, 30 December 2021

A four-vehicle crash has closed the A47 around Lynn this lunchtime.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of the incident, which police say happened on the eastbound side at around 12.10pm today.

The road has been closed from the Pullover roundabout, where the A17 meets the A47, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic Conjestion in King's Lynn due to an Accident at Pullover Roundabout.. (54016072)
Long queues are being reported on both the A17 and A47 following the incident, and delays are also building on other nearby routes, according to AA Roadwatch.

Traffic Conjestion in King's Lynn due to an Accident at Pullover Roundabout.. (54016075)
