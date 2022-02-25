Arrest warrants were issued on Thursday for four people who failed to appear at court on over an alleged £2,700 shoplifting spree in Lynn.

The five offences are said to have occurred on January 22.

The four defendants have jointly been charged with theft – mainly clothing - from TK Maxx (worth £1,740.33), H&M (£594.70), Next (£186), Primark (£99.30) and Boots (hair dye and shaver worth £102.97).

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court, arrest warrants not backed for bail were issued for Ioana Florea, 41, and Alexandru Florea, 28, of the same address in Gloucester Way, Thetford, and Mihai Florea, 25, and Tasia Florea, 21, of the same address in Raleigh Way, Thetford.