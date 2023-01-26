A Lynn mother who shared her bed with her four-week-old son after drinking alcohol at a wedding woke to find him unresponsive, an inquest has heard.

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday that Samantha Brown, of Chadwick Square, took her newborn son Jordan Self - also known as Jordan Brown - to a wedding on August 7, 2021 and it was the first chance for some of her friends to meet him.

After drinking around five gins, a glass of Prosecco and a sour shot during the course of the day, she left with Jordan to go to the home of her then-partner Asher Stevens – who was not the boy's father – at around 11.30pm.

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court at County Hall, Norwich

Evidence from Ms Brown, Mr Stevens and friends was read to the court via a police report. They all said that she was attentive to her son and was not drunk, although another witness disagreed.

After arriving at Mr Stevens' home, she fed Jordan a bottle of milk and prepared him for bed and the baby was initially placed into a carry cot at the end of the bed as there was no standard cot at the property.

Mr Stevens said he had never seen Jordan as "full of life" as he was at that point.

The couple then "did a shotty" of cannabis, before giving Jordan some more of his bottle and going to bed.

When Jordan became unsettled, she put him in their bed in the crook of her arm.

In her evidence, Ms Brown, who admitted she smoked cannabis daily although she did not keep any in her home, said she was still able to look after her son.

The inquest was told that all three of them fell asleep, with Mr Stevens waking up to the sound of the other two snoring, and so he went into another bedroom.

In his statement, Mr Stevens said it was around 6am and he accidentally kicked one of Jordan's bottles, which stirred him.

Having gone back to sleep, Mr Stevens said he woke at about 9.30am to an "almighty scream" from the other room.

The inquest heard that Ms Brown screamed "my baby, my baby", and Jordan was unresponsive with blood around his nose.

Mr Stevens called 999 and attempted CPR until paramedics arrived, but he "knew he was gone". Jordan was taken to hospital, but was later declared dead.

A post-mortem examination found no internal or external injuries to account for his death, nor any abnormalities, pathogens or natural diseases to explain it.

Pathologist Dr Andreas Marnerides said Jordan's cause of death was unascertained.

A second pathologist, Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, agreed and said: "Bed-sharing with an infant of this age is not recommended."

Doing so increases the risk of direct smothering by an adult, and the possibility is increased with an adult who has consumed alcohol, Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow added.

"It is possible that it could have been a contributing factor or a cause of death," she said.

A blood sample from Ms Brown was also examined and found the presence of cocaine, but an analysis of Jordan's blood detected no alcohol or any other substances.

DS Simon Cooper said, in summing up his report: "It is a difficult case as Jordan had clearly passed away during the night while co-sleeping with his mother who had been intoxicated.

"There has not been sufficient evidence to bring about child neglect charges."

He added: "The risks would have been sufficiently increased by the mother having cannabis and cocaine in her system."

But DS Cooper said Ms Brown's evidence was that she was not "significantly impaired" by this as she was able to prepare him for bed, make him a bottle and feed him.

He added that, as Jordan was Ms Brown's fifth child, he could not "see how she would not have known the risks" of co-sleeping.

"It is possible that co-sleeping could have been a contributing factor or the cause of his death, but this cannot be said for certain," DS Cooper said.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake recorded an open conclusion to the inquest as she said the evidence "did not reveal the means by which Jordan found his death".