A Frankie and Benny’s team member claims staff have been warned against going to the press regarding its impending closure.

Earlier this week, the Lynn News confirmed that the Italian-American restaurant at Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park will shut down for good on December 11.

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group, which runs the chain’s facilities across the country, said: “Members of staff who wish to remain in the business have been offered the opportunity to relocate to neighbouring sites within our Leisure and Concessions estate.”

Frankie & Benny's in Lynn will close for good on December 11. Picture: Google Maps

However, a member of staff – who wished to remain anonymous – and their family approached the Lynn News to say that they have not been offered any alternative roles.

They also claimed that workers have been warned speaking to the press could result in their redundancy payouts being forfeited.

The staff member added that they were given very little notice of an impending closure.

They also added that Frankie and Benny’s wanted to avoid negativity in order to “preserve its reputation” during the build-up to the Christmas period.

Frankie and Benny’s account director Robert Collett-Creedy said: “Closing one of our restaurants is always a very difficult decision and one we never take lightly given the impact on our team.

“We always ensure that we are very open in our communication to staff, providing as much notice as possible and offering support throughout the process, whilst also offering alternative roles within the company wherever we are able.

“We offer a very comprehensive Employee Assistance programme and all employees were given the opportunity to review alternative vacancies within their acceptable travel distance from the restaurant, which included opportunities in Spalding and Norwich.

“Further support and offers for alternative roles within the company will be discussed in greater depth during staff consultation interviews, which are still underway.

“We have fully outlined redundancy and notice pay to our staff, including how it is calculated, and have not provided any information to suggest staff would lose their redundancy pay-outs.”

The restaurant will be closing a week on Sunday despite undergoing a minor refurbishment during October, with new paintwork amongst the improvements.

At the time, assistant manager Curtis Whitmore had said the outdoor seating area was set to be revamped and extended so that customers could sit outside while enjoying meals from spring next year.

However, The Restaurant Group had announced plans to shut 125 of its Frankie and Benny’s chains in June 2020 after its creditors voted in favour of a restructuring deal. The Lynn franchise has come to the end of its lease term.