King's Lynn jobs could be lost as Frankie & Benny’s owner’s plan to shut 125 restaurants is approved

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 16:49, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:00, 29 June 2020

The Restaurant Group (TRG), which runs Frankie & Benny’s, will shut 125 of its restaurants after its creditors voted in favour of a restructuring deal.

Lenders approved the group’s Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) deal which will slash its leisure restaurant portfolio, which primarily consists of Frankie & Benny’s sites.

It is not known at this stage if the restaurant at Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park is among those that will shut as there has been no list of closures from the Restaurant Group.

