Freddie Flintoff has revealed his favourite moment of the new Top Gear series was a trip to the Adrian Flux Arena in Lynn.

The BBC presenter and England cricket legend visited back in September where he was filmed taking part in F1 stock car racing on the Saddlebow circuit.

His visit to Lynn will form part of an episode in the 33rd series of Top Gear.

Flintoff's appearance in Norfolk is set to screened in the third episode on Sunday, November 13.

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff receives instructions from multi-champion Frankie Wainman Jnr before his race with the Top Gear camera crew recording all

"For me, the biggest but also the most enjoyable challenge I had was the F1 stock car racing," he said.

"I got a chance to race in a sport that I didn’t really know anything about or even knew existed. I didn’t know the dangers of it, the speed of it all, or how hard it was.

"I think I enjoyed it. There were elements that I enjoyed but at the same time I was fearful because you are aware of what can go wrong, like hitting walls and smashing into other cars.

Flintoff certainly didn’t disgrace himself and he showed some great pace in what was a very powerful car.

Freddie Flintoff shows great speed at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena.Picture: Jim Harrod

The meeting saw Willie Skoyles Junior claim his first F1 victory on his home track and his success came in a race which featured the former Lancashire all-rounder, who actually led for four laps.

He added: "I think that’s just the nature of the stuff I do on the show now, and I’ve learnt to just get on with it and get stuck in - there’s no time for anything else.

"Everyone there was so accommodating. Frankie and his lad who trained us were initially a bit nervous I think but then I showed them I wasn’t too bad so I think he enjoyed it as well.

"The racing itself is a total sensory overload and it’s a world which I don’t know; there are loads of different noises, different smells and everyone is dirty.

"It’s definitely a different form of motorsport to what I’ve experienced before, but what I took away from it was the amount of skill needed to do it and how good these fellas are, and how good it was of them to just let me go into their world and have a go."