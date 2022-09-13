Man v Fat is teaming up with Alive West Norfolk leisure centres for a day of free, on-the-spot BMI testing this week.

Members of the Man v Fat Challenge team will be at Alive Lynnsport in Lynn and Alive Oasis in Hunstanton on Wednesday from 9am offering quick mini-health checks for any adult, looking at height and weight and providing a BMI check.

Already in Norfolk, 126 men have taken part in Man v Fat Challenge, losing 543 pounds of excess weight between them.

Nick Keable has lost weight through the challenge after being referred to it by his GP

According to Norfolk County Council as many as 65.7 per cent of adults in the region are overweight or obese.

With Man v Fat Challenge, which is funded in the county by Norfolk County Council, men join a local team, weigh in remotely online, scoring points for weight loss whilst receiving support from a dedicated coach.

Participants take on other teams in weekly challenges, and earn bonus points for the best entries, losing weight and improving their health, and achieving bonuses for weight loss milestones.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to team up with Alive and to engage with as many of their leisure centre members in West Norfolk as we can,” says Man v Fat Challenge programme manager Ben Middleton.

“At a time when obesity is becoming a major issue across the UK, a quick, simple and free health check with us on your way into or out of the Centre will give you a good indication of your own current status and we can then, if you wish, direct you towards services that can lead you towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Lynnsport in King's Lynn

To find out more about MAN v FAT Challenge, email challenge@manvfat.com or visit www.manvfatchallenge.co.uk