Free breakfasts will again be available in South Lynn for families during the summer school holidays.

The Cornerstone Cafe at the South Lynn Baptist Church at Wisbech Road will be hosting free breakfast brunches every Thursday thanks to Reverend June Love and her volunteers with councillor Alexandra Kemp funding the meals through her borough councillor community grant.

The healthy brunches will be available from 9.30am to 11.30am when parents/carers will be able to eat for free with their child.

Free breakfast brunches return for the summer holidays on Thursdays at South Lynn's Cornerstone Cafe at the Baptist Church. Cllr Kemp is pictured with cafe/church members and volunteers

Cllr Kemp said: “Last year, I funded the brunches from my councillor allowance. This year, I am using my borough councillor community grant. Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick has kindly donated a slow cooker, breakfast cereals, beans and eggs.

“Wholemeal bread, fruit and yoghurts will be also available. Dietary preferences on request. It's about healthy food in the cost of living crisis, but also a meeting point for multi-generational families and children of all abilities, tackling isolation in the school holidays.”

In expressing her gratitude to Ms Kemp for her continued support for the project, Rev Love said: “As the church at Cornerstone Café, we’re so grateful to Cllr Alexandra Kemp for funding this year’s breakfast brunches through her borough councillor community grant. Her support means we can continue offering a warm welcome, good food and a safe place to connect during the school holidays.

“These mornings have become a real highlight – not just for the children, but for parents, carers, and volunteers too. The relationships we’ve built over shared meals and conversation are lasting ones, and we’re excited to keep growing this community of care and connection here in South Lynn.”