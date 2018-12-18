Free Christmas lunch at King's Lynn Academy

King's Lynn Academy is hosting a free Christmas lunch for members of the community tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19).

Children from the school nominated members of the community who they thought deserved a lunch.

All the children were given nomination slips to choose people, which were then put in a box in the school's reception.

King's Lynn Academy

Places are available to cater for 150 people, but only 80 odd have been nominated so far.

The meal will consist of a Turkey dinner and a chocolate fudge cake as well as teas, coffees and biscuits.

Anyone in the King's Lynn area or surrounding villages is entitled to have the lunch.

Donations for the lunch have been received by food producers such as Bidfood and Barsby Produce greengrocers, as well as members of the public, so only a small amount needed to be fundraised by the school.

Staff member Hayley Lockey organised the lunch.