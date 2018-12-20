Free Christmas lunches served up to deserving members of community at King's Lynn Academy

King’s Lynn Academy held a free Christmas lunch for nominated members of the community this week.

Schoolchildren at the academy were asked to nominate people from the community who they felt deserved to be at the event.

A nomination box was set up in the school’s reception for the pupils to submit their choices for people over the age of 65.

The King's Lynn Academy held a special Christmas lunch for guests over 65 years of age. Pictured are the staff and volunteers involved in the event.. (6128090)

The lunch took place on Wednesday after it had been organised by staff member Hayley Lockey.

Consisting of two courses, those in attendance were treated to a turkey dinner and chocolate fudge cake, as well as tea, coffee and biscuits afterwards.

Among those at the dinner were Roseanne Bowyer, 82, who was head girl at Gaywood Park School from 1950 to 1951, and former pupil Eileen Shorten, 80.

Donations for the lunch were received from food producers such as Bidfood and Barsby Produce greengrocers, as well as members of the public, so only a small amount needed to be fundraised by the school.

The school had 150 places available for the lunch, and anyone in the Lynn area or surrounding villages were entitled to attend providing they were over the age of 65.

Staff members at the academy cooked and served the food, while Christmas presents and hampers were on offer for the guests.

Mrs Lockey, who battled on despite a nasty cough, said: “The lunch was held for people who would benefit from some social time and a Christmas meal.

“We have had as many people as possible for the lunch and we have received donations for everything, so we have only had to do a tiny bit of fundraising.”

It was the first time the academy hosted a free Christmas meal, but there is the potential for it to be held again.

The school, which is located on Queen Mary Road, is part of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.