Dementia specialist Admiral Nurses will soon be hosting clinics in town, offering tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the disease.

Nationwide and Dementia UK’s free face-to-face clinics are returning to Lynn’s Nationwide branch, offering specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia.

It is open to anyone impacted by the condition, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area.

Ruby Guild, Admiral nurse at Dementia UK

The clinics will take place at the Nationwide bank on New Conduit Street on April 29 and 30 and May 1, and appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website.

The clinics will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.

Ahead of the appointments, Dementia UK has shared tips on how to discuss dementia with a loved one and encourage them to visit their GP if they are showing signs or symptoms.

A spokesperson at the charity said: “Someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK, and it is often a challenge to obtain an accurate diagnosis of dementia.

“The clinics are part of Nationwide’s social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia, youth homelessness, and family poverty.”

Ruby Guild, Admiral nurse at Dementia UK, added: “Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer of Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible.

“By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we are helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.

“As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”