People in Lynn have come together to help others tackle the cost of living crisis by providing free cooking lessons on a budget.

Food for Thought is a 12-week scheme aimed at teaching people about saving money whilst still eating healthily.

The two-hour weekly sessions are held at the discovery centre in North Lynn on Fridays from 9.30-11.30am.

Food for Thought kicked off this week - having been postponed last week following the Queen's death - with catering lecturer from the College of West Anglia Stacey Martin coming in to teach people how make easy lunches.

Stacey, who's been teaching cooking for 12 years, said: "I think it's really important to get involved in the community, especially to help people during a cost of living crisis.

"I'm using skills I've learned in the industry I work in to help others.

"It's about healthy eating and having a balanced diet but not forcing salads down people's necks."

In the first Food for Thought session, Stacey was teaching others how to make two dishes - satay chicken and broccoli pasta.

She also talked about the power of social media and how it has been used to share easy meals to make on a budget.

"Social media is really good way to find recipes, we'll also be making TikTok pizza pockets," Stacey added.

"A lot of people are using slow cookers because its more cost effective, you can do so much more in them than just stews."

And the catering lecturer has shared her top tips for shopping on a budget.

"It's opened my eyes when going out shopping and comparing prices, people should take the time to look at prices and compare brands," she said.

"Using frozen food and tinned products are a cheaper way to bulk food out too."

Food for Thought is being ran by Lily, a service managed by West Norfolk Council that helps combat loneliness and social isolation in adults.

The College of West Anglia and Freebridge have also teamed up to help with the sessions, with the project funded through the East Coast Community Fund.

The breakfast session which was scheduled for last week will be combined with week four's session on snacks on Friday, October 7.

Betsy Stainsby, from Lily said: "People can do the exact same thing on a budget.

"During Food for Thought we'll be offering taste testing sessions and comparing prices of cheaper brands,

"It's a wonderful thing really, it encourages people to be part of the community and look after themselves too,"

This is the second time the 12-week Food for Thought scheme has been offered to residents.

Judith Berry, Careline community service manager said: "I think the educational side of things are really important and giving people the confidence.

"We're looking to expand this service into other areas of West Norfolk such as South Lynn."

Cllr Sam Sandell, who attended the first Food for Thought session today, said: "I've been really interested in this, people are really struggling with the cost of living.

"The people here are so friendly so don't be afraid to come along."