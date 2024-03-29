Free food sessions to help West Norfolk residents trying to make ends meet during the cost of living crisis are to return to South Lynn on Wednesday.

Lily, a service owned and managed by West Norfolk Council, is organising another interactive Food for Thought Bite Size pop-up session to be held at Purfleet Pantry, near the Southgates roundabout in Lynn.

Jo Rust, cabinet member for people and communities at the borough council, said: “Previous sessions held elsewhere in South Lynn have proved popular.

Pictured at a Food for Thought session in Hunstanton is Jenny May, of Norma’s Kitchen

“I’m pleased we can bring it back to an area where it has already been well received and am grateful for the support the Purfleet Trust is giving this event.

“The increasing cost of living continues to affect all of us and these free-to-attend sessions mean people can drop-in to them and pick up helpful saving tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.

“It's also a great way to meet new people and make friends.

“I know many residents in Downham, Hunstanton, North Lynn, South Lynn, Gaywood and the centre of Lynn have appreciated these Food for Thought visits and I want to see them continue to help as many of our West Norfolk residents as possible.”

Norma’s Kitchen will be running the session with themed cooking demonstrations and tips.

There will be activities for young pre-school children and refreshments. Drop in between 10am and 11am.

For details email asklily@west-norfolk.gov.uk or call the Lily service on 01553 616200.