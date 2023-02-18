The popularity of the first KLIC and Connect event, held at the end of January, has resulted in extra business support advice being made available at the second event, coming up later this month.

KLIC (King's Lynn Innovation Centre) and Connect, from 8.30am-1pm on Thursday, February 23, is a free event where businesses in West Norfolk can find new opportunities, meet other businesses and get information, advice and support from the New Anglia Growth Hub and Innovate UK EDGE.

Just announced for the second event will be business training provider MENTA who offer training and support with digital skills, sales skills, marketing, business planning, book-keeping and general business advice to the micro-business community and self-employed people.

The King's Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) on Nar Ouse Way

The not for profit also offers co-working and serviced business spaces in the eastern region.

Also new will be information about the new grants available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund and between them, these funds aim to revitalise communities and boost the local economy.

Cllr Graham Middleton, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, and cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "This event promises to be even better than the first and I would encourage anyone who has a small business in west Norfolk, or is thinking about starting one, to come along and meet us.

Cllr Graham Middleton

"Small businesses are at the heart of the west Norfolk economy, more than 98% of our companies are small businesses.

"We know there is a need to support early-stage business growth to further grow the business base in West Norfolk and this event is all about making sure they have the support they need.”

Julian Munson, head of enterprise zones and innovation at New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership said: "I am delighted this event will simplify the business support and innovation funding landscape for businesses in the region.”

For information email economic.development@west-norfolk.gov.uk