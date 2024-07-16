People across West Norfolk who have been recently been diagnosed with, or have a connection to, Parkinson’s are invited to a free event in Gaywood on Thursday, July 18.

The session is being held to help people learn more about the condition, and how to cope with its impact on their lives.

Parkinson’s UK has organised the free event, which will provide people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones with information and advice about the support available to them locally.

The event will support people with Parkinson’s and those with a connection to the condition.

It will take place from 2pm to 3.30pm at Gaywood Community Centre in Gaywood Hall Drive.

Free refreshments will be available on the day, but donations to the support group are always welcome.

The event will also offer information from other organisations including the police and fire service, Ask Lily, Home Instead, and advice on power of attorney, exercise and accessible leisure activities and technology.

Kecia Harris, area development manager, Parkinson’s UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too.

“But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Norfolk who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this very special event.

“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

A number of notable celebrities have been diagnosed with the condition in the past, including Michael J. Fox, Muhammad Ali and Billy Connolly.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

For more information about the event, please contact Jeanette Stapleton, jeanette010759@gmail.com or call 01553 635098.