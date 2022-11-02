The free annual Fawkes in The Walks fireworks display is back this Friday.

The Walks in Lynn will be packed with stalls and rides from 6pm for the West Norfolk Council event.

Radio West Norfolk presenter Simon Rowe will entertain the crowd and turn on the station's new DAB signal during the evening.

Fawkes in The Walks last year

There will be live music from Vex and The Chebbs and, at 6.30pm, Mayor Lesley Bambridge will light the bonfire. The main firework display is scheduled to begin at 8pm.

A voluntary collection will be made on the evening to help cover the cost of the event and, this this year, contactless donations can be given. Charges may be made for other activities in the park.

Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

People are advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening, and private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the Library gates and County Court Road will be closed from 7:35pm. People planning to enter the park after 7:35pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Visitors are asked to support the event by only using the permitted sellers inside the park for flashing glows and other novelties.

The most convenient car park for the event is the St James' multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this. There will be more free entertainment on stage once the fireworks end and it’s recommended that people stay to enjoy some of it to help stagger the time that many drivers leave the car parks.

West Norfolk Council is asking residents to use the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks when sharing pictures of the night on social media.