A free firework display is returning to Lynn’s The Walks on Friday, November 3.

The annual event and display, organised by West Norfolk Council, brings thousands of residents and visitors to Lynn’s park to see a dazzling firework display, live entertainment and funfair.

The fun will start at 6pm, when the park will be packed with stalls and rides and Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk will entertain the crowd.

Last year’s Fawkes in the Walks. Photo: Matthew Usher

There will also be live music from Bear Club and headliners The Chebbs, with the firework display scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Cllr Margaret Wilkinson, mayor of West Norfolk, will make a special draw of the West Norfolk Wins lottery during the evening.

Five local good causes will receive £1,000 each to mark the fifth birthday of the local community lottery.

The mayor will also lead the crowd for the 10-second countdown to the fireworks blasting off.

Cllr Simon Ring, cabinet member for Tourism, Events and Marketing at the borough council, said: “Fawkes in The Walks is back with a bang on Friday 3 November and will be as spectacular as ever, do come along to enjoy the free entertainment, live music and display.

“It’s 15 years since this fantastic free fireworks event was launched in the town and every year it gets better.

“More than 16,000 people came and enjoyed our amazing display last year, making it one of the biggest free displays in the east of England.”

Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend, but there will be a voluntary collection on the evening to help cover the cost of the event. Charges may be made for other activities.

Once again the borough council is asking residents to use the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks when sharing pictures of the night on social media channels.

The borough council is advising that children should be accompanied by an adult and people should not to bring pets to the park during the evening.

It is an organised display, and private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted in The Walks.

The east to west route in front of the Red Mount Chapel will be closed from 8am on Friday, November 3 until 8am on Saturday morning to allow for a more aerial display this year.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm.

People planning to enter the park after 7.45pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.

Permitted sellers will be inside The Walks, and residents are asked to support the event by only using the ones inside the park for flashing glows and other novelties.

The most convenient car park for the event is the St James' multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this, or other town centre car parks.

Do not obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access.

Anyone planning to attend the event is advised to monitor the council's social media channels for up-to-date information or any changes to arrangements.