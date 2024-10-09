West Norfolk’s free fireworks festival is set to return for another year of colourful displays.

Fawkes in the Walks is back in Lynn on Friday, November 1.

The event and display is organised by West Norfolk Council and brings thousands of residents and visitors from near and far to the park for a firework display, live entertainment and funfair.

Pictures from a previous Fawkes in the Walks event. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The fun will start at 6pm with stalls and rides and Simon Rowe from Radio West Norfolk will entertain the crowd.

There will be live music from Topcover and headliners BEAR CLUB. The firework display is scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for events and open space, said: “It’s been 16 years since this amazing free fireworks event was launched in the town and it has established itself as one of the most popular in the east of England.

Fawkes in The Walks is free to attend. A voluntary collection will be made in the evening to help cover the cost of the event.

West Norfolk Council is asking residents to use the hashtag #FawkesInTheWalks when sharing pictures of the night on social media.

Children should be accompanied by an adult and people are strongly advised not to bring pets to the park during the evening.

This is an organised display. Private fireworks and sparklers are not permitted in The Walks.

The East to West route in front of the Red Mount Chapel will be closed from 8am on Friday, November 1 until 8am on the following Saturday morning to allow for a more aerial display this year.



The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road, the Library gates and County Court Road will be closed on the evening from 7.45pm. People planning to enter the park after 7.45pm are advised to use the Tennyson Avenue and Blackfriars Road entrances.



The most convenient car park for the event is the St James' multi-storey, and attendees are advised to use this, or other town-centre car parks, please do not obstruct residential side streets as this could hamper emergency service access.

