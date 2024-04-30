Residents will be offered free flowers to spruce up their gardens at the start of next month.

West Norfolk Council’s winter and spring bedding plants are due to be lifted from Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton and St James Park in Lynn soon - and the authority’s public open space team will be giving them away to residents for no charge.

The team will be removing the colourful displays in Esplanade Gardens on Wednesday, May 8 from 9am and in St James Park, inside The Walks, on Tuesday, May 14 from 10am.

Flowers from The Walks, pictured here in 2020, will be on offer for free at the start of May

There will be a mixture of Polyanthus, Bellis and Myosotis plants, all free. The public open space teams will be there until around 2pm.

Cllr Bal Anota, the borough council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “People using our parks in Hunstanton and Lynn will already have had the opportunity to enjoy these flowers.

“We’d now love to see these plants go to new homes instead of being composted, so we’re giving them away and hope they can be enjoyed again at home in people’s gardens.

“I recommend getting there early as the last time we did this most of the plants went within the first hour.”

After the plants are removed, the ground will be renovated, rotovated and fertilised before the summer bedding is installed.