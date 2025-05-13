West Norfolk Council is giving away flowers from garden areas in the district.

Free winter bedding plants are up for grabs as they are due to be lifted throughout the borough.

Residents can claim a mixture of polyanthus, bellis and myosotis plants from tomorrow at 9am in the Esplanade Gardens in Hunstanton, and at 10.30am on Wednesday, May 21, from The Walks in Lynn.

Flowers from The Walks, pictured here in 2020, will be on offer for free

Cllr Simon Ring, the borough council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business, said: “People using our parks in Hunstanton and King's Lynn will already have had the opportunity to enjoy these flowers.

“We’d now love to see these plants go to new homes instead of being composted, so we’re giving them away and hope they can be enjoyed again at home in people’s gardens.

“I recommend getting there early, as the last time we did this, most of the plants went within the first hour.”