Free food and activities were put on over the half term in Lynn to help people struggling in the cost of living crisis.

Last Monday's Food for Thought event at the Cornerstone Café, organised by LILY and Norma’s Kitchen, was a real success.

There were 30 parents and children of all ages and disabilities who attended the Food for Thought event.

Children and families enjoyed watching the cooking demos, learning how to make crispy pizza from scratch, spooky spider web biscuits, and 'spookghetti' and meatballs, and then eating the food.

The children took part, mashed up ingredients and decorated the biscuits.

There was also fresh fruit on offer, pictures to colour and recipes to take away.

Helen, a mum who brought her child, said: "This event has been really helpful for my child who has disabilities.

"It helps children communicate and socialise".

On Wednesday, Alive West Norfolk organised a multi-sport holiday club for local children, aged from five to 15 years old, held at South Lynn Community Centre.

The day of sport featured a range of activities including football, tag games, nerf-tag and archery.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp attended both events and said: "The Food for Thought event was fantastic.

"It was educational, with a healthy-eating theme and was well-attended here in South Lynn by families with children of all ages.

"The children mashed up crackers for the meatballs and decorated the biscuits.

"There was free fruit, including strawberries, melon and bananas.

"I was pleased to see that the multi-sport holiday club was well attended by young people.

"Helping the South Lynn community stay active with free events like this, with the current increases in the cost of living, can only be good for physical and mental wellbeing."

Cllr Charles Joyce added: "Both of these events have brought the South Lynn community together.

"I was pleased that Cllr Kemp and I could work with Alive West Norfolk to help young people in our community stay active and maybe try something new.

"I'm looking forward to seeing more free activities like these for our residents over the coming months."

Cllr Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities at the borough council, said: "I'm really impressed with the turnout for these events.

"I would like to thank councillors Joyce and Kemp for their proactive approach in their ward.

"I also appreciate the work carried out by the Alive West Norfolk and Lily teams to organise these activities."

Another Food for Thought bite size session is being held at Cornerstone Café on Monday, December 5, between 10am and 1pm.

This session is Christmas-themed and will include cost-effective ways of celebrating the festive season.