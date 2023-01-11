A new venue will be hosting free food sessions to help residents trying to make ends meet from next week.

The new location for the Food for Thought events is London Road Methodist Church on County Court Road in Lynn, which will return on Wednesday, January 18.

Lily, a service provided by West Norfolk Council, is organising another 12 weeks of the interactive sessions.

The initiative is being delivered through external funding from Lynn and West Norfolk Health and Wellbeing Partnership.

Cllr Sam Sandell, cabinet member for people and communities at the borough council, said: "Following 25 weeks of successful sessions held in North and South Lynn last year, it's good to see them return in 2023 to a new venue close to the town centre.

"The increasing cost of living continues to affect us all, these free-to-attend sessions mean that people can drop-in to them and pick up some saving tips about how to cook healthy and tasty food without breaking the bank.

"The sessions are also family-friendly, sociable and you get to taste food cooked by a professional chef."

Sessions will be held every Wednesday morning from January 18 until April 5.

People can drop in any time between 9.30am and 11.30am and do not need to attend the whole session.

Alex Harrison, chef and catering lecturer at the College of West Anglia, is once again hosting the sessions.

Alex said: "Before Christmas at our last session in North Lynn we cooked Christmas lunch for 13 people and the cost was roughly £30, this was then calculated between the 13 and the cost per person was £2.30 for their dinner.

"The attendees were keen to see how to cook the meal and learn some handy Christmas tips.

"Topics this year include sharing tips on how to prepare meals on a budget, nutritional content, batch cooking, low cost desserts and low calorie cooking amongst others.

"Our last session in April will be about saving money over Easter.

"I've really seen a difference in our previous attendees – they want to help and get involved.

"Before, people were hesitant about joining in but by the end they were completely different, more involved, more engaged and asking questions.

"They have blossomed and it’s great to see.

"Now I want them to go home and cook."

People wishing to attend any of the sessions but who require transport to and from the venue can contact Lily for assistance with getting there for free.

There is a small amount of support available for those who require it.

For more information on these sessions or free transport available, either email asklily@west-norfolk.gov.uk or telephone Lily on 01553 616200.