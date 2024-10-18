A grand opening is taking place to celebrate the arrival of a toy shop moving into a newsagent - with a chance for youngsters to get a free treat.

Toys “R” Us will be opening inside of WHSmith tomorrow.

To celebrate the opening, a ribbon cutting will take place by Geoffrey the Giraffe and the WHSmith team at 8.30am.

WHSmith in King's Lynn will have Toys “R” Us this weekend. Picture: Google Maps

The first 50 children visiting the store will receive a free goody bag worth more than £15.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toy brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture will also feature in the shop.

Lynn is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores opening a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R” Us between September and Christmas and is the 50th store to stock the brand since WHSmith brought Toys“R” Us back to the UK high street last summer.

Ian Sanders, group commercial development director at WHSmith, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in King's Lynn and mark our 50th shop-in-shop opening.

“WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

“Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”